RADOM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the context of the Radom Development Strategy for 2008-2020 and forming part of the Municipality’s eight-year investment programme for the period 2007-2013.
The investments mainly cover the fields of transport, local roads and public utilities modernisation, but also include small and medium sized investments in the fields of education including public sports facilities, rehabilitation of urban green parks and social housing.
The envisaged schemes/sub-projects reflect the prevailing priorities of the City’s development plan and form an integral part of the investment programme of the City of Radom for 2007-2013, intended to improve the quality of life of its residents.
As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA, nature conservation and EPB Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat Directive, Birds Directive and Energy Performance Buildings Directive where appropriate; all the relevant projects’ key documents (i.e. Non technical Summary and Environment Impact Statement) will be published in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.
Scheme 10 (Complex of Schools of Music, 25 Czewa Str. in Radom, Poland) has been included in the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment (Action XI.3 Infrastructure of art education) for which an SEA was developed at the request of the Ministry of Regional Development in order to assess its effects on the environment.
EU Directives on procurement (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.