RADOM MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

As a Member State, Poland is obliged to follow the relevant EU rules regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA, nature conservation and EPB Directives) and accordingly it will be required that the Promoter implements all the schemes under this Framework Loan in compliance with EU environmental legislation. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the correct application of these Directives, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat Directive, Birds Directive and Energy Performance Buildings Directive where appropriate; all the relevant projects’ key documents (i.e. Non technical Summary and Environment Impact Statement) will be published in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

Scheme 10 (Complex of Schools of Music, 25 Czewa Str. in Radom, Poland) has been included in the Operational Programme Infrastructure and Environment (Action XI.3 Infrastructure of art education) for which an SEA was developed at the request of the Ministry of Regional Development in order to assess its effects on the environment.