Poste Italiane Innovazione e Sviluppo

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The EIB project will be defined within the framework of the company’s 2009-2012 capex programme targeting the improvement of the service structure, in order to be better prepared to face rising competition. It comprises research and innovation expenditures to reconfigure the promoter’s IT infrastructure and process/application software, as well as the modernisation of postal offices and logistics centres in Italy’s “Convergence” regions.
Postal services facilitate communication between economic agents in general and tie the virtual world resulting from e-business to the real world, through logistics and final deliveries. As such, postal services are integrators and technical enablers forming the vital link to complement and exploit the benefits of other communication infrastructure of Community interest, such as TENs, telecommunication, etc. Furthermore, the increasing competition in postal services, due to the liberalisation of the sector, requires operators to enhance their efficiency and range of services, through the development of technological solutions as well as process know-how.
Logistics, distribution facilities, and software development activities are not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11/EC. They are considered “non-polluting” as they do not produce polluting materials. The proposed project focuses on the qualitative enhancement of the promoter’s operations, thus largely immaterial aspects, and its environmental impact should therefore be small. Wherever new buildings are to be set up, compliance with local construction requests is required to obtain construction permits, which usually includes an environmental evaluation. Details will be assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity and therefore needs to comply with procurement rules and regulations. This will be verified during the project appraisal.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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