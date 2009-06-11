Poste Italiane Innovazione e Sviluppo

The EIB project will be defined within the framework of the company’s 2009-2012 capex programme targeting the improvement of the service structure, in order to be better prepared to face rising competition. It comprises research and innovation expenditures to reconfigure the promoter’s IT infrastructure and process/application software, as well as the modernisation of postal offices and logistics centres in Italy’s “Convergence” regions.

Postal services facilitate communication between economic agents in general and tie the virtual world resulting from e-business to the real world, through logistics and final deliveries. As such, postal services are integrators and technical enablers forming the vital link to complement and exploit the benefits of other communication infrastructure of Community interest, such as TENs, telecommunication, etc. Furthermore, the increasing competition in postal services, due to the liberalisation of the sector, requires operators to enhance their efficiency and range of services, through the development of technological solutions as well as process know-how.