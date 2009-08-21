Iberdrola Hydro Spain

The project concerns the capacity increase of three existing hydropower plants (HPPs), La Muela, San Esteban and San Pedro with the installation of additional turbines on the existing sites. La Muela, located in the province of Valencia, on the Jucar basin, would more than double its capacity (from 636 MW to nearly 1500 MW) with 4 new Francis reversible turbines. San Esteban and San Pedro, both located in the province of Ourense, on the Sil basin, will increase their combined capacity from 296 MW to nearly 500 MW. The investment concerns mainly electromechanical equipment (turbines, generators, transformers, etc) installation, and underground civil works (water intakes, penstock tunnels, turbine caverns, etc.) None of the capacity increases will entail any extension of the dams or any additional flooding.