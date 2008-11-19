European Pharma R&D (RSFF)

The project will contribute to private sector investments in R&D, located in Hungary, the Netherlands, the UK and Israel, thus meeting the orientations that underpin the Lisbon’s Council decision and the Bank’s Knowledge Economy (i2i) Initiative. The promoter’s collaboration with smaller companies, in particular in the biotechnology industry, adds to the diffusion and transfer of knowledge across Europe; the partnering with companies and Contract Research organisations (CROs) helps to translate knowledge into new products. Thus, EIB financing of the R&D development costs corresponds with the Community’s role to encourage Research and Technological Development, as defined in Article 163 of the EC Treaty and with the “Common Interest” criterion retained for the Treaty’s Article 267 point (c), i.e. the Bank’s financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i) Initiative: (i) research & development and (ii) innovation. In addition, the project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF).

As a substantial part of the project is located in a convergence area in Hungary, the project is also partly eligible under the Treaty’s article 267 point (a) convergence. The part of the project that is located in Israel is eligible under the Bank’s mandate for the country.