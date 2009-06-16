PORTUCEL Energy

By virtue of their technical characteristics all the projects fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, therefore the need for EIA is established by the competent authority according to the criteria set out in the Directive and in the national law. According to national law, EIA is required only for the natural gas CHP in Setubal. The promoter has carried out EIA and the foreseen environmental impacts are limited. Full review of the EIA will be performed by the Bank during appraisal.