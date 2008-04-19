The project consists of two sections of motorway totalling 98 km: (i) widening of the Casablanca-Rabat motorway to a three-lane dual carriageway (57 km) and (ii) construction of the Rabat motorway bypass (41 km).

The purpose of widening the Casablanca-Rabat motorway is to provide infrastructure that can cope with the traffic growth on this route, which is currently a two-lane dual carriageway. Most of the motorway section (85%) will be enlarged inwards principally by making use of the central reservation, with the remainder (15%) being extended outwards on the approaches to the viaducts. The widening work has been sub-divided into a number of lots in order to keep the inconvenience caused to the motorway's users to a minimum.

The Rabat motorway bypass is designed to (i) divert through traffic away from the cities of Temara, Rabat and Salé; (ii) link the motorways that converge on the Rabat-Salé metropolitan area from the south (Rabat-Casablanca motorway and its extension towards El Jadida and Marrakesh), the east (Rabat-Fez motorway) and the north (Rabat-Tangiers motorway).