AREVA Uranium Enrichment Facility

The Project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, and thus requires a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA for the new centrifuge plants has been accomplished. The EIA processes including public consultations, the scope of the EIA studies, and the requirements of permits and suggested mitigating methods will be assessed during the appraisal. The Project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment, to be confirmed during the appraisal.

The nuclear fuel cycle from raw uranium to the nuclear power plant fuel is strictly controlled and formalized through the provisions of Euratom and IAEA rules. These rules cover both the nuclear material and the enrichment technology. The Promoter is purchasing their uranium enrichment technology from a joint-venture-company (formed together with another European enrichment company) that is providing the equipment to this Project. The key components of the Project, the centrifuge cascades, can only be provided by this single manufacturer. The procurement processes will be assessed during appraisal.