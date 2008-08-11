Ferrer Pharmaceutical R&D

Übersicht
The project concerns construction of a new centre for pharmaceutical research and development in Barcelona and related R&D activities in a number of well-defined therapeutic areas.
Contribute to the financing for the design, construction and equipment of a new Pharmaceutical R&D Centre in the outskirts of Barcelona. This achievement will bring the group’s research infrastructure up to the industry’s latest standards and will increase effectiveness and efficiency of the company’s R&D activities. The investments will further cover the R&D expenditures from 2008 to 2011, concentrated in the areas of hypnotics/ anxiolytics, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory products, as well as in the cardio-vascular area.
The construction of the R&D centre falls under Annex II of the directive EU/97/11 amended by directive 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The competent authorities’ decision and argumentation for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal. R&D activities other than those in the new centre will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc.). For this part of the project, an EIA is therefore not required by EU Directive 97/11. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will also be verified during appraisal.
The construction of the new R&D centre will improve hygiene and safety conditions and good laboratory practices. Therefore, EIB financing of Grupo Ferrer’s R&D centre, as well as a part of the operational R&D-budget, corresponds with the Community’s role to encourage Research and Technological Development. Ferrer is a recognised pharmaceutical company, which has participated in the EUREKA-programme and has strong links with the Spanish research community.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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