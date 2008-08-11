Ferrer Pharmaceutical R&D

The construction of the R&D centre falls under Annex II of the directive EU/97/11 amended by directive 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The competent authorities’ decision and argumentation for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal. R&D activities other than those in the new centre will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc.). For this part of the project, an EIA is therefore not required by EU Directive 97/11. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will also be verified during appraisal.