London Overground Rolling Stock

The supply of rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) nor Directive 2001/42/EC and therefore neither an EIA nor a SEA is required for the project.

The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area. The new trains will be more energy efficient that those they replace.

The new services will run for the most part on existing railway lines and any additional adverse noise and vibration effects are expected to be marginal. The project can also be expected to reduce private car usage to some extent. This may result in a reduction in greenhouse gases when compared with the do-nothing trend - thereby contributing to mitigating climate change - but these effects are complex and any change would at best be marginal.

The life expired rolling stock on the North London Railway will be scrapped in accordance with industry practice. Some useable components will be recovered and recycled.