London Overground Rolling Stock

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Supply and maintenance of a new electric multiple unit rolling stock fleet to be used on the London Overground network, which initially comprises the North London Railway and once its construction in completed, the Extended East London Line
The project contributes to the "London Overground" network, one of the main priorities for the Mayor of London, which TfL expects to lead to a significant increase in patronage, reflecting both improved transport opportunities for the areas served and decongestion of other routes. "London Overground" will significantly increase the access of the eligible population in some of the UK’s most deprived areas to the wider London labour market and so to employment opportunities and is a key component of the transport strategy for the London Olympics.
The supply of rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) nor Directive 2001/42/EC and therefore neither an EIA nor a SEA is required for the project.
The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area. The new trains will be more energy efficient that those they replace.
The new services will run for the most part on existing railway lines and any additional adverse noise and vibration effects are expected to be marginal. The project can also be expected to reduce private car usage to some extent. This may result in a reduction in greenhouse gases when compared with the do-nothing trend - thereby contributing to mitigating climate change - but these effects are complex and any change would at best be marginal.
The life expired rolling stock on the North London Railway will be scrapped in accordance with industry practice. Some useable components will be recovered and recycled.
The rolling stock supply and maintenance contract has been procured in compliance with EU directives on public procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
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