Transmed Pipeline Expansion

If located in the EU the Project would be classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC).

Under the Tunisian legislation (decret 91-363 largely inspired from the EU directive) environmental impact studies shall be carried for all high-pressure gas transportation facilities (including compressor stations) and shall be submitted to the ANPE (Agence Nationale pour l'Environnement) as part of project's approval process. The environmental impact studies will be reviewed in detail during appraisal.