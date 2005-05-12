TELEFONICA ANDEAN REGION

If the project were located within Europe, it would not be subject to EU Environmental Impact Assessment legislation, as defined under Annexes I and II of the European Council Directive 97/11/EC, and would therefore be subject only to national legislation. The environmental impacts of mobile communication systems are mainly visual nuisance and EMF radiation and noise from base stations and microwave radio towers. Concerning sites of nature conservation, the promoters’ networks cover mainly urban areas, where such sites are not likely to be affected. The promoters are currently in the process of requesting the ISO 14001 certification, and publish yearly environmental reports providing details on the performed and future planned environmental actions and programmes. Specific methods used by the promoters to ensure that the project complies with local and national environmental regulations will be checked during appraisal.