Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam

The project is part of Metro's expansion in Vietnam. Metro Cash & Carry offers three types of store formats: Classic, Junior and Eco. In this way, the company is able of adjusting to the different market conditions and the varying regional customer needs.

For the purpose of the Vietnamese market, Metro Cash & Carry has adopted the Junior format, which is also widely used in eastern and southern Europe. This stores format is particularly suited for locations with a smaller trading area, offering a wide variety of food products supplemented by an extensive non-food programme to its commercial customers.