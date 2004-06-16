City of Helsinki Urban Renewal

Urban development projects fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive. The proposed schemes are the result of an extensive planning process involving the development of a structure plan for Helsinki, as well as detailed local plans (proposals for land use and development within specific localities) with impact assessments for the respective development areas (including extensive public consultation at each stage in accordance with the Land Use and Building Act 2000). In addition, developments for large new housing areas on City-owned land often include environmental design guidelines for overseeing the implementation of the project area. The EIA Directive (translated into national law) will be applied to each project.