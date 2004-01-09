EAC VASILIKOS POWER PLANT PHASE III

Due to its size, the project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and thus requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Cyprus already applies the EU legislation on EIA and the project is expected to comply with EU policy and legislation in the field of environment. The appraisal will include the confirmation that there shall not be a negative impact on any important site of nature conservation. The project represents a more energy-efficient and low-emission technology than previously used in Cyprus. The project will also facilitate the decommissioning of old, inefficient and polluting heavy fuel oil power station units.