LYON PROTECTION ET TRAITEMENT DES EAUX

The project will help to significantly improve the living conditions of the population and alleviate the environmental impact of Greater Lyons. Certain components of the project (enlargement of the treatment plant, incinerator) may fall within Annex I or II of Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC on environmental impact assessment. These components will be examined at the project appraisal stage. Respect for any protected natural areas will also be examined in the course of the project appraisal, as will the application of the water resource development and management plan in the project area and the implementation of the EU water framework directive.