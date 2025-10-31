The EIB and Europe Day 2026

Europe at its best

Europe Day couldn’t arrive at a more important moment. In these volatile times, it is a reminder that the European Union is a force for good, rooted in peace and solidarity, freedom and respect. As one of its greatest success stories, we at the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group are proud to uphold these values by investing in priorities that improve lives in Europe and beyond. But we don’t do it alone. We are at our best when we cooperate. Because together, we are stronger.