Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten
09
-
10
may 2026

The EIB and Europe Day 2026

Europe at its best

Europe Day couldn’t arrive at a more important moment. In these volatile times, it is a reminder that the European Union is a force for good, rooted in peace and solidarity, freedom and respect. As one of its greatest success stories, we at the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group are proud to uphold these values by investing in priorities that improve lives in Europe and beyond. But we don’t do it alone. We are at our best when we cooperate. Because together, we are stronger.

custom-preview
European Union, 2023

What is Europe Day?

Europe Day celebrates the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950, an ambitious plan to secure lasting peace in post-war Europe. The text is widely considered to be the foundation of the European Union. 

Learn more  

Celebrate with us

We are hosting stands at official Europe Day events in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Brussels

Saturday, 9 May
10:00 - 18:00 (GMT +2)
Council of Europe

Come learn how the projects we finance improve lives across Europe. There will be goodies, games, quizzes and videos for visitors of all ages. 
 

Luxembourg

Sunday, 10 May
11:00 - 18:00 (GMT +2)
EU village, Wiltz Castle

Join us in celebrating 30 years of Europe Day celebrations in Luxembourg, as well as the 40th anniversary of Spain and Portugal's accession to the EU. There will be goodies and quizzes for adults and children.

custom-preview

Our stories, our future

In our new video series, we meet people across Europe whose everyday lives are shaped by our support. From education and housing to farming and infrastructure, they share how investment has transformed their workplaces, their homes and their communities. These are their stories and how they see their future.

Watch the series  

What we do in your country

Explore how we improve lives on the ground.

Other events you may like...

30
-
31
Oct
2025
Jul
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
13
May
2026

La BEI per la ZES

Il Gruppo BEI, Banca europea per gli investimenti, in collaborazione con Confindustria Campania e con l’Associazione Bancaria Italiana (ABI), è lieta di invitarLa all’evento "La BEI per la Zona Economica Speciale - Coesione, sostenibilità e innovazione"

20
May
2026

Meeting No. 593 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: