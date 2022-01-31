Critical Raw Material Strategic Initiative

The EIB Group invites interested stakeholders to join a dedicated engagement event on the Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Strategic Initiative, which sets out how the Bank will support Europe’s efforts to strengthen secure, sustainable and responsible CRM value chains.

Secure access to critical raw materials is pivotal for Europe’s green and digital transitions and for maintaining the global competitiveness of European industry. In line with the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, the CRM Strategic Initiative positions the EIB Group as a key provider of financing and advisory support for projects across the CRM value chain, inside and outside the EU. The initiative proposes targeted measures to address supply risks, diversify value chains, strengthen circularity and recycling, and ensure sustainability and transparency in implementation.

The event intends to bring together EIB Group senior management, EU partners, civil society, and industry representatives for focused exchanges on the opportunities and challenges of building resilient, responsible CRM supply chains. Key themes will include:

The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and its implications for European industry and competitiveness.

The EIB Group’s approach to supporting projects across the full CRM value chain.

Balancing strategic autonomy with sustainability, responsible sourcing, and circularity.

The role of transparency and civil society engagement in shaping implementation.

The agenda includes high-level presentations, panel debates and open dialogue with participants, moderated by Ms Jennifer Baker (Brusselsgeek), a Brussels-based journalist and expert moderator with over 20 years of experience translating complex EU debates into accessible discussion.