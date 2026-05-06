Die EIB-Gruppe in Zahlen

|Tätigkeit im Jahr 2025
|in Mio EUR
|Genehmigte Finanzierungen
|103 334
|Europäische Union
|91 711
|Partnerländer
|11 623
|Unterzeichnungen
|86 037
|Europäische Union
|76 659
|Partnerländer
|9 378
|Auszahlungen
|59 338
|Europäische Union
|52 936
|Partnerländer
|6 402
|Stand zum 31.12.2025
|in Mio EUR
|Ausstehende Beträge
|Ausgezahlte Darlehen
|459 176
|Auszuzahlende Darlehen
|136 219
|Verbriefte Verbindlichkeiten
|431 703
|Eigenmittel
|86 326
|Bilanzsumme
|550 838
|Jahresergebnis
|2 725
|Gezeichnetes Kapital
|248 796
|davon eingefordert
|22 191
|Tätigkeit im Jahr 2023
|in Mio EUR
|Unterzeichnungen
|14 908,8
|Unterzeichnete Eigenkapitaloperationen
|5 639,7
|Unterzeichnete Garantieoperationen(*)
|9 114,3
|Unterzeichnete Mikrofinanzierungsoperationen
|154,8
|Stand zum 31.12.2023
|in Mio EUR
|Portfolio
|91 685,4
|Verwaltetes Private-Equity-Vermögen
|31 417,1
|Garantievolumen(*)
|59 219,3
|Mikrofinanzierungen
|1 049
|Stand zum 31.12.2023
|in Mio EUR
|Bilanzsumme
|6 553,9
|Jahresergebnis
|233,7
|Gezeichnetes Kapital
|7 370
|davon eingefordert
|1 474
(*)maximales Haftungsvolumen
Im Fokus
Financial report 2025
In 2025, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €86 billion. This report includes the 2025 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.
Operativer Plan 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe
Durch ihre Aktivitäten innerhalb und außerhalb der EU spielt die EIB-Gruppe für die Umsetzung von Europas Prioritäten und Zielen eine entscheidende Rolle.
Financing and borrowing activities 2023
This report lays out the European Investment Bank’s public policy goals and details its investments in the projects that support them. It provides a breakdown of all projects signed in 2023 within the European Union and beyond.