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Die EIB-Gruppe in Zahlen

Europäische Investitionsbank Europäischer Investitionsfonds
Tätigkeit im Jahr 2025 in Mio EUR
Genehmigte Finanzierungen 103 334
Europäische Union 91 711
Partnerländer 11 623
   
Unterzeichnungen 86 037
Europäische Union 76 659
Partnerländer 9 378
   
Auszahlungen 59 338
Europäische Union 52 936
Partnerländer 6 402
   

 

Stand zum 31.12.2025 in Mio EUR
Ausstehende Beträge  
Ausgezahlte Darlehen 459 176
Auszuzahlende Darlehen 136 219
Verbriefte Verbindlichkeiten 431 703
   
Eigenmittel 86 326
Bilanzsumme 550 838
Jahresergebnis 2 725
Gezeichnetes Kapital 248 796
davon eingefordert 22 191
Tätigkeit im Jahr 2023 in Mio EUR
Unterzeichnungen 14 908,8
Unterzeichnete Eigenkapitaloperationen 5 639,7
Unterzeichnete Garantieoperationen(*) 9 114,3
Unterzeichnete Mikrofinanzierungsoperationen 154,8

 

Stand zum 31.12.2023 in Mio EUR
Portfolio 91 685,4
Verwaltetes Private-Equity-Vermögen 31 417,1
Garantievolumen(*) 59 219,3
Mikrofinanzierungen 1 049

 

Stand zum 31.12.2023 in Mio EUR
Bilanzsumme 6 553,9
Jahresergebnis 233,7
Gezeichnetes Kapital 7 370
davon eingefordert 1 474

(*)maximales Haftungsvolumen

Im Fokus

6 Mai 2026

Financial report 2025

In 2025, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €86 billion. This report includes the 2025 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.

30 Januar 2025

Operativer Plan 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe

Durch ihre Aktivitäten innerhalb und außerhalb der EU spielt die EIB-Gruppe für die Umsetzung von Europas Prioritäten und Zielen eine entscheidende Rolle.

28 Mai 2024

Financing and borrowing activities 2023

This report lays out the European Investment Bank’s public policy goals and details its investments in the projects that support them. It provides a breakdown of all projects signed in 2023 within the European Union and beyond.