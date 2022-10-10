3 steps to solve the urban transport emissions problem

By Jochen Schneider If you think we’re making a lot of progress on city transport pollution, think again. It’s hard to say we’re taking big steps. We need to work much harder and be a lot more innovative. While many parts of the economy have cut greenhouse gas emissions substantially, urban transport pollution is still rising. It has been increasing every year for more than three decades and shows few signs of abating. Carbon emissions from city transport represent one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. Cutting this type of pollution is an urgent priority in the race against climate change. How can we explain this rise, when it seems like society is constantly using more electric cars, installing more trams and trains that run on electricity, adding more bicycle lanes, banning cars from parts of big cities?

The answer is simple. The use of cars that run on fossil fuels is rising fast in most middle- and low-income countries as people move to cities, get better jobs and become more educated. And in wealthier countries, we are seeing fast growth in big cars, such as gas-guzzling SUVs. As economies grow and become more advanced, freight traffic also rises. In even the most developed countries, the transition to vehicles that burn sustainable biofuel or use electricity is still too small to make a big dent in pollution. With people and products moving around the globe all the time at faster speeds, pollution from transport has more than doubled since 1970.

With people and products moving around the globe all the time at faster speeds, pollution from transport has more than doubled since 1970.

Cities are the main culprit Cities account for at least half of emissions in most countries, so this is the most important place to cut transport pollution. However, the outlook over the next few decades for urban transport reductions doesn’t look good unless we make drastic changes in city planning. We need new plans for more electric cars, more buses, more trams, trains, bicycles, bicycle paths, electric bike stations, more people working at home or commuting during off-peak hours, more attractive and safe walking paths, “greener” hybrid cars, more restrictions for internal-combustion engine cars, especially the heavily polluting ones, to keep them out of the centres of cities and other sensitive areas, more infrastructure changes to encourage people to leave cars at home when going into the city. If you ask how much we need to do to cut urban pollution, how fast we should do it, and how do we get there, these are the hard questions, and the answers differ among cities and continents. While some cities have managed to reduce the carbon footprint of transport, the share of emissions from urban mobility has generally increased by almost 20% since 1990 and varies now between about 25% and 40% of total urban emissions. These numbers are not in line with European Union objectives to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in all economic sectors by 55% in 2030, compared with 1990 levels. If we miss this goal, transport will be largely to blame. A deep transformation of urban mobility can no longer remain a high-level political debate. We urgently need action on the ground by the people causing the emissions and the companies making the products that use fossil fuels. We need to change society’s habits and urban logistics on a big scale and everyone in a city needs to be involved – the residents, employees, commuters, freight forwarders, producers, visitors.

Three changes we can make to have a big impact on pollution:

©Peeradontax/Shutterstock

2) More green investment in city mobility In the larger cities of most big European countries, the use of private cars has been declining for more than a decade. At the same time, the proportion of journeys made by car sharing, bicycling, walking, and by buses, trains and trams has increased in these locations. Social trends and mobility styles, such as fewer car purchases and lower driving license ownership among the younger population, are influencing the transport offerings in cities and helping to improve the infrastructure in a way that will cut emissions. The number of urban residents using buses, trains or trams has consistently increased in most larger cities in the past decade. The limited declines during the past two years of the COVID pandemic have not altered this trend. A similar increase is happening in some suburban areas and smaller cities. Of course, it helps if this public transport also is green and if the infrastructure is easy to use.

The outlook over the next few decades for urban transport reductions doesn’t start to look good unless we make drastic changes in city planning.

The backbone of urban mobility remains public transport. We have to offer technical assistance and finance to the clients who can get the right work done in this sector, and we have to make sure the projects are “green.” Today, the EIB Group is playing a significant role in the transformation of transport to reduce its carbon footprint and to make it greener, safer and accessible to everyone. The EIB Group invests billions each year to make loans and other forms of financial support that promote research into alternative fuels, batteries for electric cars, better fuel cells and charging stations, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. We have steadily increased investments related to climate change mitigation in transport. In 2020, this investment was over €8.1 billion. Between 2016 and 2020, the European Investment Bank signed deals worth €36.7 billion in Europe and across the world to support transport projects that fight climate change. We developed and expanded metro trains in India and Egypt to cut car congestion. We put millions of euros into research to make ships more efficient. We added vehicle charging stations across Central and Eastern Europe, invested in autonomous taxis in France and self-driving vehicles in Hungary, to name just a few activities.

Brian Power