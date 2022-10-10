3 steps to solve the urban transport emissions problem

With people and products moving around the globe all the time at faster speeds, pollution from transport has more than doubled since 1970.
By Jochen Schneider
If you think we’re making a lot of progress on city transport pollution, think again.
It’s hard to say we’re taking big steps. We need to work much harder and be a lot more innovative. While many parts of the economy have cut greenhouse gas emissions substantially, urban transport pollution is still rising. It has been increasing every year for more than three decades and shows few signs of abating. Carbon emissions from city transport represent one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. Cutting this type of pollution is an urgent priority in the race against climate change.
How can we explain this rise, when it seems like society is constantly using more electric cars, installing more trams and trains that run on electricity, adding more bicycle lanes, banning cars from parts of big cities?
The answer is simple. The use of cars that run on fossil fuels is rising fast in most middle- and low-income countries as people move to cities, get better jobs and become more educated. And in wealthier countries, we are seeing fast growth in big cars, such as gas-guzzling SUVs. As economies grow and become more advanced, freight traffic also rises. In even the most developed countries, the transition to vehicles that burn sustainable biofuel or use electricity is still too small to make a big dent in pollution. With people and products moving around the globe all the time at faster speeds, pollution from transport has more than doubled since 1970.
Cities are the main culprit
Cities account for at least half of emissions in most countries, so this is the most important place to cut transport pollution. However, the outlook over the next few decades for urban transport reductions doesn’t look good unless we make drastic changes in city planning. We need new plans for more electric cars, more buses, more trams, trains, bicycles, bicycle paths, electric bike stations, more people working at home or commuting during off-peak hours, more attractive and safe walking paths, “greener” hybrid cars, more restrictions for internal-combustion engine cars, especially the heavily polluting ones, to keep them out of the centres of cities and other sensitive areas, more infrastructure changes to encourage people to leave cars at home when going into the city.
If you ask how much we need to do to cut urban pollution, how fast we should do it, and how do we get there, these are the hard questions, and the answers differ among cities and continents.
While some cities have managed to reduce the carbon footprint of transport, the share of emissions from urban mobility has generally increased by almost 20% since 1990 and varies now between about 25% and 40% of total urban emissions. These numbers are not in line with European Union objectives to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions in all economic sectors by 55% in 2030, compared with 1990 levels. If we miss this goal, transport will be largely to blame.
A deep transformation of urban mobility can no longer remain a high-level political debate. We urgently need action on the ground by the people causing the emissions and the companies making the products that use fossil fuels. We need to change society’s habits and urban logistics on a big scale and everyone in a city needs to be involved – the residents, employees, commuters, freight forwarders, producers, visitors.
Three changes we can make to have a big impact on pollution:
2) More green investment in city mobility
In the larger cities of most big European countries, the use of private cars has been declining for more than a decade. At the same time, the proportion of journeys made by car sharing, bicycling, walking, and by buses, trains and trams has increased in these locations. Social trends and mobility styles, such as fewer car purchases and lower driving license ownership among the younger population, are influencing the transport offerings in cities and helping to improve the infrastructure in a way that will cut emissions. The number of urban residents using buses, trains or trams has consistently increased in most larger cities in the past decade. The limited declines during the past two years of the COVID pandemic have not altered this trend. A similar increase is happening in some suburban areas and smaller cities. Of course, it helps if this public transport also is green and if the infrastructure is easy to use.
The outlook over the next few decades for urban transport reductions doesn’t start to look good unless we make drastic changes in city planning.
The backbone of urban mobility remains public transport. We have to offer technical assistance and finance to the clients who can get the right work done in this sector, and we have to make sure the projects are “green.” Today, the EIB Group is playing a significant role in the transformation of transport to reduce its carbon footprint and to make it greener, safer and accessible to everyone. The EIB Group invests billions each year to make loans and other forms of financial support that promote research into alternative fuels, batteries for electric cars, better fuel cells and charging stations, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. We have steadily increased investments related to climate change mitigation in transport. In 2020, this investment was over €8.1 billion. Between 2016 and 2020, the European Investment Bank signed deals worth €36.7 billion in Europe and across the world to support transport projects that fight climate change. We developed and expanded metro trains in India and Egypt to cut car congestion. We put millions of euros into research to make ships more efficient. We added vehicle charging stations across Central and Eastern Europe, invested in autonomous taxis in France and self-driving vehicles in Hungary, to name just a few activities.
3) Make sure cities become carbon neutral first
Government authorities in many developed countries are trying to increase the number of people using public transport in cities, suburban areas, small towns and regions. The most successful players are the ones aligning the urban space requirements with the economic costs and the services available, reshaping long-term development along core corridors that have many forms of public transport that are available to as many people as possible. Entire regions, like Tyrol in Austria or Bavaria in Germany, aim to double the number of trips taken on buses, trains and trams within the next 10 years. This will require huge investment in new carbon-neutral transport vehicles and infrastructure. It will also require the development of unified communications and information technology systems at a local level, not only to enable optimal technical systems for the new transport modes and the shared mobility services, but also to establish a flexible technical infrastructure that can adapt to the latest innovations. For more information on the importance of ICT services and data sharing, take a look at our recent EIB technical note ITS procurement for urban mobility and EIB Technical Note on Data Sharing in Transport.
Cities serve as a test bed for green services and investments everywhere. The ability and readiness of European cities to fulfil this role and to serve as examples on a global scale is the main reason the European Commission is encouraging cities to join a “Cities Mission” that aims for carbon neutrality in major cities by 2030. More than 360 cities in Europe have responded that they are interested in this challenge. They represent 18% of the European population. One hundred of these cities have recently been selected to take the pledge, based on their social, economic and cultural diversity. The additional investment needed to meet this target in our main cities in Europe already by 2030 is broadly estimated at €1 billion for a typical city of 100 000 people.
The European Investment Bank will play a major role in financing this city carbon neutrality challenge, offering technical advice and billions in new financing. The EU bank has jumped in to tackle hundreds of big transport hurdles over the past six decades. Climate neutrality in cities is our biggest task yet. Urban transport has to be one of the main ways we meet this goal.