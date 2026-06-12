There is no greater power than education. Done right, it can provide the fertile soil needed for a healthy, productive and egalitarian society. But education needs constant investment, and that investment needs to be done effectively and efficiently. Some countries are stepping up to the challenge by revamping education and creating the kinds of spaces and initiatives that will give young people, and adults, the skills they need for the future. Here’s how experts from the European Investment Bank are helping educators in Europe and beyond find education solutions for the future.