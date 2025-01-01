Croatia: Investing in a better future

Vinkovci and surrounding towns have upgraded their wastewater systems to European Union standards. The project has added new wastewater connections to more than 8 000 homes by building and renovating sewer networks. Four wastewater treatment plants were upgraded, including protections that keep waste from flowing into the Bosut River. Thanks to the project, more than 57 000 people now enjoy cleaner rivers and better service. This is just one of hundreds of projects backed in Croatia over the past decade under a €600 million EIB loan supporting cohesion projects and grants from the European Union.