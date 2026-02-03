EXIMBANKA MBIL FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Date de publication: 12 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierEXPORTNO-IMPORTNA BANKA SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY
Lieu
Description
The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will finance export oriented small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in the Slovak Republic.
Objectifs
The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 3/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).