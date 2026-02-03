EXIMBANKA MBIL FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Référence: 20250864

Date de publication: 12 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

EXPORTNO-IMPORTNA BANKA SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will finance export oriented small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in the Slovak Republic.

Objectifs

The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 3/02/2026