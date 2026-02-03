Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EXIMBANKA MBIL FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Référence: 20250864
Date de publication: 12 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

EXPORTNO-IMPORTNA BANKA SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY

Lieu

Description

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will finance export oriented small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in the Slovak Republic.

Objectifs

The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 3/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Slovaquie Lignes de crédit