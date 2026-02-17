ATAC ROMA INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Référence: 20250846

Date de publication: 12 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

AZIENDA PER LA MOBILITA DI ROMA CAPITALE SPA

The project will finance the upgrade of the metro and tramway network infrastructure.

Objectifs

The aim is to implement digital solutions for smart mobility and revamping of tramway rolling stock.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 370 million

Aspects environnementaux

By improving public transport services and thereby maintaining or increasing its modal share, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate a positive environmental impact. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

À l'examen - 17/02/2026