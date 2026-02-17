ATAC ROMA INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Date de publication: 12 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierAZIENDA PER LA MOBILITA DI ROMA CAPITALE SPA
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the upgrade of the metro and tramway network infrastructure.
Objectifs
The aim is to implement digital solutions for smart mobility and revamping of tramway rolling stock.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 370 million
Aspects environnementaux
By improving public transport services and thereby maintaining or increasing its modal share, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate a positive environmental impact. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Statut
À l'examen - 17/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).