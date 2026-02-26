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SOGELEASE RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS V

Référence: 20250771
Date de publication: 24 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BRD SOGELEASE IFN SA

Lieu

Description

This Multi-Beneficiary Investment Loan will finance eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance eligible small and medium sized investments promoted by SMEs and Mid-Caps in Romania.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 26/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Roumanie Lignes de crédit