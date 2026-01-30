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BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20250681
Date de publication: 27 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS POLSKA SP ZOO

Lieu

Description

Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

Objectifs

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 30/01/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pologne Lignes de crédit