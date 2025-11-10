AFRICAN TRANSITION ACCELERATION FUND

Date de publication: 11 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierAFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (PTY) LTD
Lieu
Description
Strategic partnership with philanthropic investor and leading climate investors to launch a blended fund catalysing investments in the green energy transition in Africa , in line with the Climate and Energy pillar of the Global Gateway strategy.
Objectifs
The Fund is a blended infrastructure instrument, catalysing private sector investments in Africa's climate infrastructure, that accelerate the green climate transition in the continent. It will finance climate action projects, which directly support the deployment of low-carbon technologies and strengthen local resilience, aimed to accelerate the climate transition in Africa. The African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) has built a robust pipeline, well diversified across sectors and technologies targeted across Africa (e.g. on and off-grid renewable energy, green hydrogen and derivatives, e-mobility, energy efficiency and storage).
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Services - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 200 million (EUR 172 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 10/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).