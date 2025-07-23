Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NURMIJARVI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Référence: 20250296
Date de publication: 12 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

NURMIJARVEN KUNTA

Lieu

Description

The project will finance the Municipality of Nurmijärvi’s investments in pre-school, primary, and secondary education facilities, as well as other teaching infrastructure. Approximately 57,000 m² of new or renovated educational space will be created across the city. Additionally, the project will finance a new wastewater treatment plant to replace an outdated facility.

Objectifs

The aim is to improve the quality of education by addressing long-standing infrastructure issues, including indoor air quality problems that have negatively affected pupil performance and the well-being of teachers and staff. Upgrades and renovations will enhance the physical learning environment, generating significant social benefits in both the short and long term, such as improved academic outcomes, better physical and mental health, and better future labour market prospects for students.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 110 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 230 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the Promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Statut

À l'examen - 23/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Finlande Eau, assainissement Éducation