Date de publication: 4 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTRIPLE JUMP BV
Lieu
Description
The Africa Women Entrepreneurs Facility (AWEF) supports women's economic empowerment and mobilisation of the private sector across East Africa. AWEF provides local-currency financing and tailored risk mitigation instruments to local private banks and impact-first lenders, enabling them to better serve women-led productive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) along the EU-Africa Strategic Northern Corridor. Such SMEs support resilient EU supply chains. Aligned with EIB Global strategic priorities and the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, AWEF aims to mobilise over ten times the EIB's investment through private sector mobilisation at target size.
Objectifs
AWEF aims to provide affordable, productive credit to over 300,000 women entrepreneurs, and support over 700,000 jobs.
Commentaires
N/A
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 24 million (EUR 21 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Passation des marchés
N/A
Statut
À l'examen - 26/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).