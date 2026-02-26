Référence: 20250283

Date de publication: 4 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TRIPLE JUMP BV

The Africa Women Entrepreneurs Facility (AWEF) supports women's economic empowerment and mobilisation of the private sector across East Africa. AWEF provides local-currency financing and tailored risk mitigation instruments to local private banks and impact-first lenders, enabling them to better serve women-led productive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) along the EU-Africa Strategic Northern Corridor. Such SMEs support resilient EU supply chains. Aligned with EIB Global strategic priorities and the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, AWEF aims to mobilise over ten times the EIB's investment through private sector mobilisation at target size.

Objectifs

AWEF aims to provide affordable, productive credit to over 300,000 women entrepreneurs, and support over 700,000 jobs.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 24 million (EUR 21 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Passation des marchés

N/A

Statut

À l'examen - 26/02/2026