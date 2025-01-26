FIBER ROLLOUT AUSTRIA (FRANZ)

Date de publication: 1 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOGIG GMBH
Lieu
Description
The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband network enabling ultra-fast connectivity services in Austria.
Objectifs
The aim is to add around 212k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network will contribute to the overall objective of the company to reach at least 265k homes passed upon project completion. The project contributes to the objectives of the Digital Compass as well as a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030.
Secteur(s)
- Télécom - Information et communication
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 350 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 607 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen - 13/06/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).