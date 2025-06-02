TEN ENERGY TRANSITION AND CIRCULARITY INVESTMENT

Date de publication: 4 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTECHNIP ENERGIES NV
Description
The project will support the promoter’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) programme focused on a range of low-carbon, decarbonisation, and circularity technologies. It also includes seed capital expenditures for an innovative textile-recycling pilot project.
Objectifs
The project aims to improve existing products and processes by reducing the use of fossil-based carbon through the development of more carbon-efficient, lower-waste technologies that utilise increasing amounts of recycled plastic and bio-based feedstocks.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 82 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project primarily includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Statut
Signé - 28/11/2025
