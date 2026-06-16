IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ITA HIGHWAY NETWORK III

The project supports the modernisation of a strategic TEN-T motorway network by addressing key externalities related to climate resilience, safety and environmental performance. Responding to the Italian National Climate Adaptation Plan, it improves wet-weather safety through draining surfaces and high adhesion asphalt, strengthens the pavement structure to better withstand climate-related deterioration, and upgrades safety barriers and noise-mitigation walls. These interventions help ensure that a critical national corridor remains reliable during extreme events.

The operation delivers strong economic and social results by reducing accident frequency and severity, lowering future maintenance needs, limiting noise exposure for local communities and improving travel reliability across the network. These benefits go beyond the financial returns to the promoter, contributing to safer mobility, better environmental conditions and a more climate-resilient infrastructure.

The EIB provides additionality by offering long-tenor financing aligned with the concession period, stabilising the promoter's funding structure and facilitating the mobilisation of further market financing.



The Bank has also contributed non-financial value by strengthening the sustainability assessment of the programme and promoting a more integrated approach to safety, climate and environmental performance, supporting timely and full-scale implementation. The project was supported by the promoter's structured climate adaptation framework as well as by EIB advisory support (in this case via JASPERS) to the national authorities and to the promoter in developing a comprehensive climate-vulnerability assessment of the network, identifying climate risks and adapted resilience solutions.