ITALGAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

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The loan will finance the implementation of small- to medium-scale energy-efficiency schemes across Italy in both the public and private sectors over the period 2026–2029. The investments will be carried out primarily by an Energy Service Company (ESCO) controlled by the promoter. The project comprises a broad range of energy-efficiency investments, including the renovation of public and private buildings, thermal insulation and improvements to building envelopes, the replacement or upgrading of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficiency measures in industry, the modernisation of public-lighting infrastructure, and the installation of photovoltaic systems for self-consumption. The investments will be implemented in residential buildings, the industrial sector, public administration, and public lighting.
The aim is to increase energy performance, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and support Italy's wider decarbonisation and energy-transition objective.
The operation is the second efficiency framework loan with the Promoter, allowing to bundle a large number of small energy efficiency ("EE") investments and overcome the typical fragmentation of these types of projects.
The Project supports the Promoter's programme to scale up EE interventions in Italy, with a primary focus on the public and private buildings renovation sector, but also including photovoltaic system installation for self-consumption, energy efficiency in industries and SMEs and public lighting renovation, leveraging the Promoter's proven execution capacity.
Energy efficiency investments continue to face structural underinvestment, compared to the national and EU objective.
The Project is expected to generate significant environmental and social benefits through lower greenhouse gas emissions, improved indoor comfort and better air quality, benefits that are not fully captured by private investors, as well as to support employment in the national construction sector.
The Project is aligned with EU and EIB energy priorities and "Climate Action Mitigation" objectives (100%).
The EIB support to the Project will provide significant financial value added by offering more favourable pricing conditions, enhanced flexibility and longer tenors than those typically available in the market.
In addition, given the magnitude of the Project's investment cost, the EIB financing is expected to contribute accelerating its overall implementation. The value added of the EIB support is particularly tangible under the current volatile market conditions, affected by the ongoing trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions.
Considering the scale and type of the schemes that are expected to be part of the Project, generally in urban location, the Projects is expected not to have significant negative environmental impact. The energy efficiency projects generally involve existing building and facilities and are expected not to be subject to Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. In line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) (EU/2010/31 as revised by EU/2024/1275), and the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) (EU/2023/1791) the Project will significantly improve the energy efficiency and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions compared to the current baseline, supporting the achievement of national and European targets.
As a private company, the Promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The sub-projects involving public buildings will fall under public procurement. The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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