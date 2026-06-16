ITALGAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

The operation is the second efficiency framework loan with the Promoter, allowing to bundle a large number of small energy efficiency ("EE") investments and overcome the typical fragmentation of these types of projects.

The Project supports the Promoter's programme to scale up EE interventions in Italy, with a primary focus on the public and private buildings renovation sector, but also including photovoltaic system installation for self-consumption, energy efficiency in industries and SMEs and public lighting renovation, leveraging the Promoter's proven execution capacity.

Energy efficiency investments continue to face structural underinvestment, compared to the national and EU objective.

The Project is expected to generate significant environmental and social benefits through lower greenhouse gas emissions, improved indoor comfort and better air quality, benefits that are not fully captured by private investors, as well as to support employment in the national construction sector.

The Project is aligned with EU and EIB energy priorities and "Climate Action Mitigation" objectives (100%).

The EIB support to the Project will provide significant financial value added by offering more favourable pricing conditions, enhanced flexibility and longer tenors than those typically available in the market.

In addition, given the magnitude of the Project's investment cost, the EIB financing is expected to contribute accelerating its overall implementation. The value added of the EIB support is particularly tangible under the current volatile market conditions, affected by the ongoing trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions.



