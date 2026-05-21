TECHEU BAYER PHARMACEUTICAL RDI

The operation supports a corporate research, development and innovation (RDI) programme by a leading pharmaceutical company targeting unmet medical needs. The Project addresses a market failure affecting pharmaceutical RDI, whereby long development timelines, scientific uncertainty and substantial upfront investment, combined with information asymmetries and misaligned incentives, may lead to sub-optimal investment outcomes despite strong societal benefits. The EIB intervention supports EU and EIB policy objectives in line with Horizon Europe priorities. The Project finances pharmaceutical RDI activities in therapeutic areas of major public health relevance, contributing to improved patient outcomes and long-term health benefits. By advancing therapeutic innovation, the Project generates positive knowledge externalities, strengthens scientific and clinical capabilities and supports highly skilled employment within the European life-sciences ecosystem. The Bank's contribution to the Project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.