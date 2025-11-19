EGYPT GRID MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION

The Project is a multi-component, multi-annual investment programme aimed at integrating new renewable energy capacity. The financing is strongly aligned with national targets for decarbonisation set in Egypt's Sustainable Energy Strategy 2040 and the National Climate Change Strategy. The Project is aligned with the objectives of numerous partnership policies and initiatives of the EU in Egypt (as further detailed below) and supports more specifically cooperation in the area of renewables.





The project will address several market failures. Individually, each sub-project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution and the market failure associated with security of supply, which has dimensions of a public good.





The Project will facilitate the development and/or expansion of regional economies. The economic rate of return and broader social benefits are expected to be excellent for sub-projects selected at allocation stage. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.





The long maturity of the EIB loan and advantageous financial terms as well as the expected mobilisation of a EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) investment grant for the Project are of high value to the Borrower.