Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
    Pages les plus visitées

        EGYPT GRID MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        600 000 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Égypte : 600 000 000 €
        Énergie : 600 000 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        24/06/2026 : 600 000 000 €

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        1 juillet 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 24/06/2026
        20250265
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        EGYPT GRID MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION
        EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION CO
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 645 million
        EUR 1567 million
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
        Description
        Objectifs

        The Framework Loan will support the expansion and modernisation of the Egyptian transmission network through the construction of new substations, installation of advanced transmission lines, thus enabling the integration of renewable energy sources into the national grid. The EIB will finance the second phase of a broader nationwide grid modernisation programme that aims to integrate into the grid the 22 GW of renewable energy ambitioned by the Government of Egypt by 2030.

        The aim is to finance the construction and upgrade of the transmission grids in Egypt directly contributing to enhance renewable generation, working through the public utility company Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

        Additionnalité et impact

        The Project is a multi-component, multi-annual investment programme aimed at integrating new renewable energy capacity. The financing is strongly aligned with national targets for decarbonisation set in Egypt's Sustainable Energy Strategy 2040 and the National Climate Change Strategy. The Project is aligned with the objectives of numerous partnership policies and initiatives of the EU in Egypt (as further detailed below) and supports more specifically cooperation in the area of renewables.


        The project will address several market failures. Individually, each sub-project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution and the market failure associated with security of supply, which has dimensions of a public good.


        The Project will facilitate the development and/or expansion of regional economies. The economic rate of return and broader social benefits are expected to be excellent for sub-projects selected at allocation stage. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.


        The long maturity of the EIB loan and advantageous financial terms as well as the expected mobilisation of a EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) investment grant for the Project are of high value to the Borrower.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        Improving electrical infrastructure to connect more renewable generation plants will foster a phasing out of imported fossil fuels and allow for a higher share of renewables in the eligible country's energy mix. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Egypt and national electricity market. The EIB will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the Project comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

        The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        19 novembre 2025
        24 juin 2026

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Informations et observations générales

        La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
        Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
        Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
        Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

        Informations aux médias

        Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

        Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

        Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

        Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

        La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

        Publications connexes