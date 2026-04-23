KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

The Project supports a multi-sector investment programme and the just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia in the period January 2025 to January 2030.





Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's financing will help the City address its investment gap by supporting the renovation and (re)construction of public buildings (including energy efficiency measures), as well as provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, including social infrastructure in the areas of healthcare, emergency accommodation and elderly care, etc.).





The financing provided by the EIB is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including cohesion, social benefits and climate action), resulting in higher quality of life and services for citizens and businesses.





Importantly, the EIB will deliver significant financial value through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. In addition, the Bank has provided complementary technical advisory support to the City to prepare its application for a Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) grant, which has been successfully approved by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).



