Holding Fund Mazovia – Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the region of Mazovia in Poland are working together to boost energy efficiency, support urban and rural regeneration, and improve urban mobility.
The EIB manages €87 million of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) resources on behalf of the Mazovia Voivodship for the 2021-2027 programming period.
This holding fund is part of the Multiregional Investment Platform for Poland, a combination of financial instruments to support sustainable growth and the transition to a zero-emission economy. The EIB manages the platform since 2014.
Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
How the Holding Fund Mazovia works
We support investments in the following areas:
We provide preferential loans combined with grants for projects that improve energy efficiency in residential and public buildings by over 30%.
Eligible projects must reduce energy consumption and cut energy losses, particularly in the housing sector. By making buildings more energy-efficient, residents can enjoy lower emissions and improve their financial well-being through reduced energy bills.
What is eligible
Eligible investments may include:
- thermal insulation for buildings
- replacing windows and external doors
- installation of energy-efficient lighting
- refurbishment and connection of heating systems to a heat source
- ventilation and air conditioning upgrade with heat recovery
- energy management systems
- renewable energy devices with energy storage
- metering and cooling systems, including renewable energy systems (RES)
Who can apply
- housing cooperatives
- housing associations
- social housing associations
- local authorities
Where to apply
Click on the logo for more information:
We offer preferential loans combined with grants for projects that promote sustainable multimodal urban mobility, contributing towards a zero-emission economy.
What is eligible
Eligible investments include:
- charging points for electric vehicles,
- refuelling stations for hydrogen vehicles,
- infrastructure to support zero-emission transport options like electric carsharing and bike-sharing, complementing public bus services.
Who can apply
The urban mobility component of the fund targets entrepreneurs and public transport operators.
Where to apply
Click on the logo for more information:
Our preferential loans, combined with grants, target revitalisation projects for urban and rural areas. By investing in improved infrastructure, cities, towns and villages can become more efficient, offering better quality of life for their residents, accelerating economic development and fostering greater environmental responsibility.
What is eligible
We support projects:
- preserving and promoting cultural heritage,
- improving infrastructure in revitalised areas to boost local economy and community life,
- renovating shared spaces in multi-family housing as part of wider neighbourhood renewal.
Only projects aligned with the relevant municipal revitalisation programme can be considered for financing.
Who can apply
- Local authorities, their unions and associations
- Non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
- Entities majority-owned by local authorities or their associations
- Organisations acting on behalf of local authorities, selected in accordance with the public procurement law
- Churches and religious associations, including their legal entities
- Public finance sector entities having legal personality
- Housing cooperatives, housing associations, social housing associations
- Social assistance and integration units
- Businesses, including social enterprises
- Cultural, educational and labour market institutions
About the European Regional Development Fund
The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) is designed to strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion in the European Union.
ERDF corrects imbalances between regions enabling investments in a smarter, greener, more connected and more social Europe that is closer to its citizens.