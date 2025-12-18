Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EU-Africa Global Gateway Infrastructure Project Delivery Facility 

The programme supports the preparation of strategic infrastructure investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, contributing to the development of public and private sector infrastructure projects. We prioritise areas such as mobility, energy, climate, digital and healthcare.

Developed in collaboration with the European Commission, this programme forms part of the EIB’s contribution to the Global Gateway initiative and has the goal of filling the “last mile” preparation needs before a project can be ready to receive EIB financing. 

Who is eligible

The programme is open to projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. Projects in Senegal, Benin, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania and the Seychelles are currently ongoing or under consideration for support. 

The programme targets large public and private sector infrastructure investments in sectors aligned with the Global Gateway initiative.  

Small and medium-sized enterprises are not eligible for support under this programme. 

