Foundations, impact and foresight

The EIB Institute collaborates with foundations, innovators and thought leaders to mobilise resources, support Europe’s startup ecosystem and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. These partnerships extend the EIB Group’s reach and strengthen its capacity to respond to evolving social, economic and environmental needs.
Foundations
We analyse the foundation landscape in Europe and design collaborative models that mobilise resources and capital to advance shared European Union objectives.
Our work also contributes to the development of a European approach to impact investing and patient-capital initiatives, reinforcing the role of philanthropy and private capital in promoting sustainable growth.
Impact and innovation
We connect the European impact finance community with the EIB Group through partnerships with leading associations and sector networks.
We also collaborate with Europe’s startup incubators, accelerators and innovation platforms to promote entrepreneurship and scale impactful solutions.
In doing so, the Institute helps highlight EIB Group initiatives such as TechEU, the EU’s largest financing programme for innovators, and strengthens the Bank’s presence within the European innovation ecosystem.