On Inequality

At this point, it is easy to get bogged down in statistics. Measuring inequality is not easy. Survey data tend to miss the very rich, simply because they are very few in number.
Big ideas
Does Europe have an inequality problem? Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Europeans are certainly struggling. The rise of populist movements is another signal that something is awry. Many Europeans no longer see their economy as fair. But is this a problem of too much inequality, or just a problem of ideology? Is inequality even a bad thing?
We need to consider the statistics on economic inequality, but also look beyond towards the lived experience of trying to make ends meet. We need to consider different ideas on the impact and significance of the inequality we see.
Does inequality drive entrepreneurship, and thus innovation, through the struggle for upward social mobility? Or does inequality affect life chances, becoming entrenched, blocking social mobility and innovation?
And does anyone really need a billion euros? If we have a euro to spare, do we create more happiness by giving it to the rich or to the poor? An old, once infamous, now oft-forgotten question in economics.
Tessa Bending conducts research on social inclusion, social development and impact measurement at the Economics Department of the European Investment Bank (EIB). The department provides in-depth analysis on critical investment issues to support international policy debates.
This is the sixteenth essay in the Big Ideas series created by the European Investment Bank. The EIB has invited international thought leaders and experts to write about the most important issues of the day. These essays are a reminder that we need new thinking to protect the environment, promote equality and improve people’s lives around the globe.
Tax data must be supplemented by many assumptions. Different metrics show different things. The emerging field of inequality studies is mostly concerned with measurement, and arguing over just how much inequality there is.
The broad conclusion we can reach is that, yes, income inequality has risen, as has wealth inequality. This rise started in the 1980s and 1990s with the neoliberal era, although the state, in Europe, has continued to play a strong role in evening out incomes. Europe’s rise in inequality has been much less dramatic than that in the United States.
Survey evidence suggests that women in the European Union also do more work, but less paid work. Adult men (including retired) do 23 hours of paid work per week on average, compared to 15 hours for women. However, while on average men do up to 15 hours of unpaid housework and taking care of children and other family members, women do up to 27 hours per week of these unpaid tasks. In total, women work up to six hours longer.[i] To give a sense of scale, if we were to value this total unpaid work by women and men at the EU median wage it would be worth nearly €6 trillion, or 40% of EU GDP.
[i] These are upper estimates which assume no overlap in work hours reported by survey respondents (i.e. childcare hours reported do not overlap with housework hours reported). There is no way to determine the exact extent of overlap. If maximum overlap were assumed, total unpaid work hours would be 11 for men and 20 for women. Women would then work two hours longer than men in total. Source: European Quality of Life Survey; European Working Conditions Survey; Bending and Bubbico, op. cit. p. 38.
Even the environment is an inequality issue. With climate change, it will become an ever more important one.
Perhaps the strongest argument for income inequality – or at least for a few people being allowed to have very high incomes – is that it provides an essential spur to entrepreneurship and innovation, without which the high-tech, industrialised society of today might never have happened.
Joseph Schumpeter famously theorised that new inventions disrupt the balance of existing markets and create temporary monopolies for successful entrepreneurs. This sometimes allows them to capture huge returns from their investment and from other market players. These “entrepreneurial rents” are short-lived, however, as other entrepreneurs introduce new competing products, or even better ones, in what is a continuous process of “creative destruction”.
Income inequality is important for entrepreneurial dynamism, but there are other drivers of innovation, such as ordinary competition between established firms, public investment in research and development and public procurement promoting new technologies. Do we overstate the importance of entrepreneurial rent? And does the absolute level of wealth acquired matter so much as pride, fame and relative social status?
There are also downsides to inequality. One is that high inequality hinders equality of opportunity and social mobility.
The more income and wealth become concentrated, the more they also tend to become inherited. In fact, long-term data on occupations suggest that social mobility may have stalled or even declined in many European countries over recent decades. Whereas baby boomers experienced more mobility than their parents, Generation X has tended to experience less.[i] Improvements in mobility in terms of education outcomes have also stalled for younger generations in Europe.
[i] Based on the relative likelihood of survey respondents being in a different occupational category from their parents, thereby abstracting from structural changes in the economy. Source: Eurofound (2017), Social Mobility in the EU, Publications Office of the European Union, Luxembourg.
The problem, economists realised, is that you cannot objectively measure someone else’s happiness, nor their capacity for it.
Biography
Tessa Bending is an economist and anthropologist at the Economics Department of the European Investment Bank.
She joined the EIB in 2014, with a focus on the impact of the Bank’s development activities and a broad remit to help its Economics Department better convey its research and policy messages. Her current work also looks at social inclusion in the European Union and the social impacts of the climate transition.
Born and educated in the United Kingdom, Tessa began her career studying land rights conflict in Malaysia. Her work Penan Histories (KITLV Press, 2006) recounts how members of an indigenous community in Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo, sought to manage relations with the state, logging companies and Western environmentalists. Amid rival stories told from different sides, it is also about the traps we fall into when we tell other people’s histories, and the hard task of trying to do justice to what might have happened.
Tessa received her doctorate from the School of Development Studies, University of East Anglia, UK. After moving to Rome in 2007, she worked as a consultant with the United Nations and civil society organisations on land rights issues.
Tessa lives with her three children in Luxembourg.