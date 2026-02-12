EU-INDIA SUPPLY CHAIN LOK CAPITAL V

Release date: 5 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Location
Description
Strategic partnership with Lok Capital to channel private capital (mainly from European investors) into Indian companies linked to EU supply chains, in line with the EU-India Free Trade Agreement and Global Gateway priorities (digital and climate). The EIB will invest alongside Team Europe through an EU based vehicle.
Objectives
The Fund will contribute to further mobilizing private sector investments into India, benefiting European economies on many fronts, including trade cooperation, supply chains, technology, innovation, and clean energy transition. With a focus on India, the Fund targets high-impact sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, digital solutions for financial services, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, among others. A core pillar of the Fund is its emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are critical engines of innovation, employment, and climate resilience in emerging markets. By improving access to growth capital, the Fund enables these SMEs to scale operations, enhance competitiveness, and integrate sustainability into their business models. Through this operation, the EIB demonstrates its strategic commitment to furthering EU interests in India, by supporting a well-established, independent local fund manager that is expected to promote EU values such as gender empowerment, digitalisation, climate transition finance and corporate governance in the country.
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Environmental aspects
The Fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
Procurement
N/A
Status
Under appraisal - 12/02/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).