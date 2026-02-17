ATAC ROMA INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Release date: 12 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryAZIENDA PER LA MOBILITA DI ROMA CAPITALE SPA
Location
Description
The project will finance the upgrade of the metro and tramway network infrastructure.
Objectives
The aim is to implement digital solutions for smart mobility and revamping of tramway rolling stock.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 370 million
Environmental aspects
By improving public transport services and thereby maintaining or increasing its modal share, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate a positive environmental impact. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Under appraisal - 17/02/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).