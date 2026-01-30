BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20250681

Release date: 27 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS POLSKA SP ZOO

Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 30/01/2026