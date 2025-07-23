NURMIJARVI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Release date: 12 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryNURMIJARVEN KUNTA
Location
Description
The project will finance the Municipality of Nurmijärvi’s investments in pre-school, primary, and secondary education facilities, as well as other teaching infrastructure. Approximately 57,000 m² of new or renovated educational space will be created across the city. Additionally, the project will finance a new wastewater treatment plant to replace an outdated facility.
Objectives
The aim is to improve the quality of education by addressing long-standing infrastructure issues, including indoor air quality problems that have negatively affected pupil performance and the well-being of teachers and staff. Upgrades and renovations will enhance the physical learning environment, generating significant social benefits in both the short and long term, such as improved academic outcomes, better physical and mental health, and better future labour market prospects for students.
Sector(s)
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Education - Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the Promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.
Status
Under appraisal - 23/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).