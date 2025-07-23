NURMIJARVI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Reference: 20250296

Release date: 12 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

NURMIJARVEN KUNTA

The project will finance the Municipality of Nurmijärvi’s investments in pre-school, primary, and secondary education facilities, as well as other teaching infrastructure. Approximately 57,000 m² of new or renovated educational space will be created across the city. Additionally, the project will finance a new wastewater treatment plant to replace an outdated facility.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the quality of education by addressing long-standing infrastructure issues, including indoor air quality problems that have negatively affected pupil performance and the well-being of teachers and staff. Upgrades and renovations will enhance the physical learning environment, generating significant social benefits in both the short and long term, such as improved academic outcomes, better physical and mental health, and better future labour market prospects for students.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Education - Education

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 110 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 230 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the Promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Status

Under appraisal - 23/07/2025