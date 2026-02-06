TECHEU INFRANET BROADBAND ALTO ADIGE SUEDTIROL

Reference: 20250286

Release date: 4 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

INFRANET SPA

The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned open access Very High Capacity (VHC) broadband network in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (South Tyrol) in Italy. The objective of the project is to complete the existing fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network by connecting approximately 16,500 additional households.

Objectives

The project concerns the design and deployment of a publicly owned, open-access, wholesale Very High Capacity (VHC) broadband network in All Points Broadband (APB). Its objective is to complete the existing fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure by connecting approximately 16,500 additional households. The preliminary cybersecurity assessment indicates that only trusted vendors are expected to be engaged for the project's implementation. The promoter's current network infrastructure includes certain high-risk vendor equipment that is in the process of being phased out, a process that will be partially supported by this project. Further analysis will be carried out during the appraisal phase to ensure full alignment with the EU cybersecurity policy framework.

Sector(s)

Telecom - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 105 million

Environmental aspects

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effect, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 6/02/2026