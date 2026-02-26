Release date: 4 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTRIPLE JUMP BV
Location
Description
The Africa Women Entrepreneurs Facility (AWEF) supports women's economic empowerment and mobilisation of the private sector across East Africa. AWEF provides local-currency financing and tailored risk mitigation instruments to local private banks and impact-first lenders, enabling them to better serve women-led productive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) along the EU-Africa Strategic Northern Corridor. Such SMEs support resilient EU supply chains. Aligned with EIB Global strategic priorities and the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, AWEF aims to mobilise over ten times the EIB's investment through private sector mobilisation at target size.
Objectives
AWEF aims to provide affordable, productive credit to over 300,000 women entrepreneurs, and support over 700,000 jobs.
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
USD 24 million (EUR 21 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Environmental aspects
The fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Procurement
Status
Under appraisal - 26/02/2026
