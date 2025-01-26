FIBER ROLLOUT AUSTRIA (FRANZ)

Release date: 1 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryOGIG GMBH
Location
Description
The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband network enabling ultra-fast connectivity services in Austria.
Objectives
The aim is to add around 212k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network will contribute to the overall objective of the company to reach at least 265k homes passed upon project completion. The project contributes to the objectives of the Digital Compass as well as a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030.
Sector(s)
- Telecom - Information and communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 607 million
Environmental aspects
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal - 13/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).