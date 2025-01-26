FIBER ROLLOUT AUSTRIA (FRANZ)

Reference: 20250126

Release date: 1 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

OGIG GMBH

The project relates to the design and rollout of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband network enabling ultra-fast connectivity services in Austria.

Objectives

The aim is to add around 212k additional homes passed to the promoter's existing network will contribute to the overall objective of the company to reach at least 265k homes passed upon project completion. The project contributes to the objectives of the Digital Compass as well as a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030.

Sector(s)

Telecom - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 350 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 607 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/06/2025