TEN ENERGY TRANSITION AND CIRCULARITY INVESTMENT

Release date: 4 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTECHNIP ENERGIES NV
Location
Description
The project will support the promoter’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) programme focused on a range of low-carbon, decarbonisation, and circularity technologies. It also includes seed capital expenditures for an innovative textile-recycling pilot project.
Objectives
The project aims to improve existing products and processes by reducing the use of fossil-based carbon through the development of more carbon-efficient, lower-waste technologies that utilise increasing amounts of recycled plastic and bio-based feedstocks.
Sector(s)
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 82 million
Environmental aspects
The project primarily includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Status
Signed - 28/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).