Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TEN ENERGY TRANSITION AND CIRCULARITY INVESTMENT

Reference: 20240586
Release date: 4 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

TECHNIP ENERGIES NV

Location

Description

The project will support the promoter’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) programme focused on a range of low-carbon, decarbonisation, and circularity technologies. It also includes seed capital expenditures for an innovative textile-recycling pilot project.

Objectives

The project aims to improve existing products and processes by reducing the use of fossil-based carbon through the development of more carbon-efficient, lower-waste technologies that utilise increasing amounts of recycled plastic and bio-based feedstocks.

Sector(s)

  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 82 million

Environmental aspects

The project primarily includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Status

Signed - 28/11/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 June 2025
28 November 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany France Services