BBVA ENHANCED SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps originated by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).
The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Spain.
This operation will target Spanish SMEs and entrepreneurs, with a special focus on Cohesion regions, which account for approximately 51% of Spain's GDP. The aim is to promote and accelerate private sector investment and facilitate access to finance for SMEs, which are vital to Spain's economic fabric. Spanish SMEs represent 99.8% of all companies, employ over two-thirds of the workforce, and generate approximately 62% of gross value added (GVA) in the business economy. Despite their importance, access to finance remains one of their top three obstacles, particularly for micro-enterprises and start-ups. According to the latest ECB Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the Euro Area, in the fourth quarter of 2025, firms indicated increased needs for bank loans while reported a decline in bank loan availability quarter-over-quarter. As a result, the Euro area bank loan financing gap indicator ? an index capturing the difference between changes in needs and availability ? increased to 3% (from 1% in the previous quarter).
This operation is designed to address working capital shortages, liquidity gaps, and delayed investment decisions, which have been exacerbated by persistently high inflation, and a volatile global geopolitical environment. The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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