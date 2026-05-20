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        PROJECT ACHILLES

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        2 July 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 28/05/2026
        20250596
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        PROJECT ACHILLES
        MINISTERO DELLA DIFESA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 1000 million
        EUR 2800 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The Project focuses on core military needs and entails acquisition of logistic vehicles, naval minehunters, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) aircraft and related medical equipment enhancing military mobility capabilities of the Italian Armed Forces. It aims at replacing aging mobile assets with new-generation vehicles incorporating modern technologies, improved performance, enhanced safety standards, and higher operational availability.

        The operation is structured as a multi scheme investment loan supporting mobile asset investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence to enhance the country's military capabilities. Most of the mobile assets will be used in military transport and logistics, therefore the Project is expected to enhance military mobility capabilities of the Italian Army. The Project will not include any weapons or ammunition.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Due to its technical characteristics, the Project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and will not require the application of Art.6(3) of Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

        The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and/or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        20 May 2026
        28 May 2026
        Related documents
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ACHILLES

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ACHILLES
        Publication Date
        2 Jul 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        261408150
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250596
        Sector(s)
        Transport
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Italy
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT ACHILLES
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        PROJECT ACHILLES

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications