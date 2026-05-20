PROJECT ACHILLES

Summary sheet
The Project focuses on core military needs and entails acquisition of logistic vehicles, naval minehunters, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) aircraft and related medical equipment enhancing military mobility capabilities of the Italian Armed Forces. It aims at replacing aging mobile assets with new-generation vehicles incorporating modern technologies, improved performance, enhanced safety standards, and higher operational availability.
The operation is structured as a multi scheme investment loan supporting mobile asset investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence to enhance the country's military capabilities. Most of the mobile assets will be used in military transport and logistics, therefore the Project is expected to enhance military mobility capabilities of the Italian Army. The Project will not include any weapons or ammunition.
Due to its technical characteristics, the Project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and will not require the application of Art.6(3) of Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and/or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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