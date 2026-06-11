TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
A framework loan to support road rehabilitation in areas of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) in Kazakhstan. The operation is an output of the 2024 MoU (EIB/Kazakhstan) to contribute to developing strategic transport connections.
The proposed operation focus on sustainable transport connectivity. The EU supports Kazakhstan's sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the 'Kazakhstan 2050' strategy, the Global Gateway Strategy (2021) and the EU Strategy for Central Asia. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) is a strategic priority for the EU and identified under the EU's Global Gateway Strategy to develop sustainable connections between Europe and Central Asia. The operation is also aligned with the national road company QazAvtoZhol's, 10-year Development Plan 2023-2032.
The project contributes to the EIB Public Policy Goal for Sustainable Cities and Regions. The project will support transport and the rehabilitation of road networks, and through the cross-cutting objective in relation to climate change - adaptation. Climate change adaptation and resilience is embedded in the project through the promoters design and constructions requirements.
The Promoter is subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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