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        TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 150,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Kazakhstan : € 150,000,000
        Transport : € 150,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        22/06/2026 : € 150,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        29 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 22/06/2026
        20250303
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION
        KAZAVTOZHOL NATIONAL COMPANY JSC
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 150 million
        EUR 300 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        A framework loan to support road rehabilitation in areas of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) in Kazakhstan. The operation is an output of the 2024 MoU (EIB/Kazakhstan) to contribute to developing strategic transport connections.

        The proposed operation focus on sustainable transport connectivity. The EU supports Kazakhstan's sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the 'Kazakhstan 2050' strategy, the Global Gateway Strategy (2021) and the EU Strategy for Central Asia. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) is a strategic priority for the EU and identified under the EU's Global Gateway Strategy to develop sustainable connections between Europe and Central Asia. The operation is also aligned with the national road company QazAvtoZhol's, 10-year Development Plan 2023-2032.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project contributes to the EIB Public Policy Goal for Sustainable Cities and Regions. The project will support transport and the rehabilitation of road networks, and through the cross-cutting objective in relation to climate change - adaptation. Climate change adaptation and resilience is embedded in the project through the promoters design and constructions requirements.

        The Promoter is subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        11 June 2026
        22 June 2026
        Related documents
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION
        Publication Date
        30 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        258240228
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250303
        Sector(s)
        Transport
        Regions
        Asia and Latin America
        Countries
        Kazakhstan
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION
        Data sheet
        TRANS CASPIAN CORRIDOR - ROAD REHABILITATION

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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